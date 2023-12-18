Egypt's Sisi wins presidential election with 89.6 pct of vote

Egypt's National Election Authority (NEA) declared on Monday that incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi won the 2024 presidential election with 89.6 percent of valid votes.

Egypt's National Election Authority (NEA) declared on Monday that incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi won the 2024 presidential election with 89.6 percent of valid votes.

At a press conference in the capital Cairo, the NEA said the turnout reached 66.8 percent of the total 67 million eligible voters.

Voting in Egypt took place on December 10-12, while Egyptians abroad cast their vote from December 1 to December 3 in 121 countries.

Four candidates ran for the presidency, namely Sisi, the Social Democratic Party's Farid Zahran, Al-Wafd Party's Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and Hazem Omar from the People's Republican Party.