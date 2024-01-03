News / World

At least 73 killed, 173 injured in 2 blasts near late Iranian commander's burial site

Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2024-01-03       0
At least 73 people were killed and 173 others injured on Wednesday in two blasts near the burial ground of Iran's late commander Qassem Soleimani.
At least 73 people were killed and 173 others injured on Wednesday in two blasts near the burial ground of Iran's late commander Qassem Soleimani in the southwestern province of Kerman, reported the semi-official Fars news agency citing Iran's Emergency organization.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), the blasts occurred in an underpass one kilometer away from the burial ground, with the first one heard at 15:04 local time (1134 GMT) and the second one a few minutes later at 15:17, as people were paying homage to the late commander on his fourth assassination anniversary, the IRINN added.

According to the report, the cause of the blasts has not been determined yet, and rescue teams have been sent to the scene.

It added most of the injuries had been sustained due to overcrowding and people's panicking.

On Jan. 3, 2020, the US military assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
