Death toll rises to 48 in strong Japan quakes: NHK

The death toll has risen to 48 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 3:30 p.m. local time after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, national broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

Injuries are reported in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama, and Gifu, it added.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told a press briefing on Tuesday that relief efforts are being hampered by obstructions on the roads.

"This is also making it difficult to send heavy machinery. We're thinking about ways to secure routes and using ships could be one option," the prime minister was quoted by NHK as saying.

A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Japan's Meteorological Agency has lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan following the quake, but weather officials warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days.

Since Monday, Japan has been hit by at least 155 quakes.