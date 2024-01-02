News / World

Death toll rises to 48 in strong Japan quakes: NHK

Xinhua
  18:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
The death toll has risen to 48 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 3:30 p.m. local time, national broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0

The death toll has risen to 48 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 3:30 p.m. local time after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, national broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

Injuries are reported in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama, and Gifu, it added.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told a press briefing on Tuesday that relief efforts are being hampered by obstructions on the roads.

"This is also making it difficult to send heavy machinery. We're thinking about ways to secure routes and using ships could be one option," the prime minister was quoted by NHK as saying.

A series of strong earthquakes, with major ones of up to a preliminary 7.6 magnitude, hit on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Japan's Meteorological Agency has lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan following the quake, but weather officials warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days.

Since Monday, Japan has been hit by at least 155 quakes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     