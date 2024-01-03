News / World

Airbus dispatches specialists to help investigate aircraft collision in Japan

Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2024-01-03       0
Airbus announced on Tuesday that a team of specialists was dispatched to assist relevant authorities to investigate an aircraft collision that involved one of its A-350 aircraft.
Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2024-01-03       0
Airbus dispatches specialists to help investigate aircraft collision in Japan
Reuters

Firefighters work on a burning Japan Airlines' A350 airplane at Haneda International Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, on January 2, 2024.

Airbus announced on Tuesday that a team of specialists was dispatched to assist relevant authorities to investigate an aircraft collision that involved one of its A-350 aircraft delivered to Japan Airlines.

In a press release, Airbus said that it would provide technical assistance to the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) of France and to the Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB) in charge of the investigation.

Five of the six crew members aboard a Japan Coast Guard aircraft that collided with a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday were confirmed dead, while the captain who managed to escape earlier was severely injured, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima earlier confirmed the collision between the Japan Airlines aircraft and its flight MA-722, a Bombardier Dash-8, with both aircraft catching fire.

The Coast Guard plane was taxiing on the runway to transport relief goods for quake-hit areas in Niigata Prefecture after a series of temblors of up to 7.6 magnitude struck central Japan on Monday afternoon, according to the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, all 367 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Japan Airlines flight escaped from the airplane while it was on fire without life-threatening injuries after it collided with the smaller Coast Guard aircraft, the NHK reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Bombardier
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     