At least 13 killed by Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza

At least 13 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid which targeted an inhabited house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Saturday, Palestinian media reported.

Most of the dead were women and children, and many others were injured in the airstrike, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told Xinhua that the Israeli warplanes also launched an attack on Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip early Saturday morning, leaving a number of people dead or injured.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip rose to 22,600 since the onset of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the Israeli army, within the past 24 hours, launched 15 attacks on Gaza, resulting in 162 deaths and 296 injuries.

This brought the total number of deaths to 22,600 and injuries to 57,910 since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel started its military operations against Gaza in response to a surprise Hamas attack.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
