News / World

215 dead, 28 missing in Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture

Xinhua
  22:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-12       0
The death toll rose to 215 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa on Friday, after a series of strong quakes of up to 7.6 magnitude jolted the prefecture and its vicinity.
Xinhua
  22:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-12       0
215 dead, 28 missing in Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture
Reuters

Crooked signs hang over a road damaged in the January 1 earthquake in Nishiaraya, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan January 8.

The death toll rose to 215 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa on Friday, after a series of strong quakes of up to 7.6 magnitude jolted the prefecture and its vicinity, local media reported.

The number of people remained unaccounted for dropped to 28 in the hardest-hit prefecture as of 2pm local time, while at least 577 people suffered injuries due to the quakes, public broadcaster NHK said.

Of the 215, 14 were not directly killed in the earthquake but are believed to have died due to health issues, in some cases associated with the stress of being evacuated, according to the Ishikawa prefectural government.

Construction of temporary housing units for people whose homes were damaged by the powerful earthquake began on Friday, according to local authorities.

The prefectural government is building 115 makeshift houses across four locations in Wajima and Suzu, two cities hit hard by the earthquake, aiming to have them completed in a month.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday some 23,700 units of emergency housing have been secured for people whose homes were damaged by the quake.

Kishida instructed relevant ministers to take prompt action so that people who want to move into emergency housing can do so as soon as possible, and called for promoting the use of secondary evacuation places, such as hotels, to which evacuees in makeshift shelters can move.

On Friday, Japan Post resumed accepting packages to be delivered to Nanao City, Shika Town and Nakanoto Town in Ishikawa, as road repairs are progressing and the post office branches there now have the space to store them.

Japan Post said it is also accepting packages to be sent from the three municipalities, noting that parcel services remain suspended in the other four municipalities, Suzu, Wajima, Anamizu and Noto.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     