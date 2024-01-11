﻿
News / World

UN-contracted helicopter captured by Al-Shabab militants in central Somalia

Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0
A UN-contracted helicopter with nine passengers was seized by Al-Shabab militants Wednesday after an emergency landing due to technical reasons in central Somalia.
Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0

A UN-contracted helicopter with nine passengers was seized by Al-Shabab militants Wednesday after an emergency landing due to technical reasons in the group-controlled territory in central Somalia, the mission confirmed.

Sources said Al-Shabab had captured the helicopter, and are holding at least six hostages, while two others escaped and one was reportedly killed.

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) confirmed on Wednesday evening that the helicopter was conducting an air medical evacuation in the Galguduud region when the incident occurred.

"The UN is in the process of gathering all relevant information. Response efforts are underway. More information will be shared when it becomes available," UNSOM said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The sources said the aircraft was carrying weapons at the time of the emergency landing.

The United Nations has temporarily suspended flights in the vicinity until further notice.

Al-Shabab militants occupied Mogadishu in 2009 and were driven out by Somali government forces backed by the African Union in 2011, but are still capable of holding foreign hostages and conducting attacks against government buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other public places.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     