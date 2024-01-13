US, Britain launch new airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

News / World

US and British warplanes launched new airstrikes on Houthi rebel sites in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Saturday before dawn, residents and the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthi television station said the airstrikes hit the northern part of the capital, without providing further details.

According to residents, the explosions were very powerful, shaking the houses.

The fresh air raids came in less than 24 hours of similar massive airstrikes that targeted the Houthi training camps and arms depots in Sanaa and other northern cities, and the Houthi officials said they killed five people and injured six others.

Launched Friday night U.S. Eastern Time, the strikes were much smaller in scale compared to those launched Thursday by the United States and Britain, CNN reported on Friday, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

The U.S. official said that the additional strikes were carried out unilaterally by the U.S. military.

Thursday's strikes were believed to have degraded the Houthis' capabilities to attack vessels in the Red Sea, Director of the Joint Staff Douglas Sims told a press briefing held by the Defense Department on Friday.

Sims expects possible retaliation from the Houthis after Thursday's strikes but emphasizes preparedness. "We're ready for any response," he said.

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder told reporters during the briefing that Thursday's strikes hit more than 60 targets in 28 locations.

The Houthi supreme political council said on Friday that "U.S.-British interests in the region have become legitimate targets" for the Houthi fighters.

The Houthi council also vowed to launch retaliatory attacks very soon.

The Houthis have escalated their attacks in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, demanding an end to Israeli attacks and the siege against the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

