At least 30 killed in Israeli bombing on southern Gaza
17:54 UTC+8, 2024-01-22 0
At least 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli continuous bombing on the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Monday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
