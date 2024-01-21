Passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province
A passenger plane has crashed in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, local television channel Tolonews reported Sunday, citing Zabihullah Amiri, an official of provincial department of information and culture.
The official added that a team has been sent to Topkhana area of Kuran-wa-Munjan district on the crashed plane.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
