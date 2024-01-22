Ron DeSantis ends 2024 campaign, endorses Trump over Haley as New Hampshire vote looms

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his fading presidential campaign on Sunday and endorsed Donald Trump just two days before the pivotal New Hampshire primary.

Reuters

DeSantis' decision, less than a week after his deflating loss to Trump in Iowa despite an enormous investment in the state, caps a stunning fall from grace after he was widely seen as Republicans' most promising alternative to Trump ahead of the general election in November.

His departure sets up the one-on-one battle that Haley has coveted against Trump, the former president who has maintained an iron grip on the Republican electorate despite facing four criminal prosecutions. He has pleaded not guilty in all the cases.

But the majority of DeSantis' supporters appears more likely to switch allegiance to Trump rather than the more moderate Haley. In New Hampshire, about two-thirds of DeSantis backers cite Trump as their second choice, said Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

In a video posted on X, DeSantis endorsed Trump while delivering a parting shot at Haley.

"He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear: a re-packaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents," he said.

Trump is holding a double-digit lead over Haley in New Hampshire, according to polls, and his campaign hopes a second consecutive win will make his eventual nomination all but inevitable.

He also holds a commanding lead in South Carolina, which votes on February 24. A Haley loss in her home state — where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017 — would likely doom her campaign.

At a campaign event in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Haley drew cheers when she announced that DeSantis had dropped out.

"For now, I'll leave you with this: May the best woman win," she said.