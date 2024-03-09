News / World

10 killed, 10 missing in floods, landslides in western Indonesia

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others went missing as floods and landslides hit the Indonesian regency of Pesisir Selatan in the province of West Sumatra, according to the local management agency on Saturday.

Pesisir Selatan disaster mitigation agency chief Doni Gusrizal said in a statement that rescuers were still searching for other missing people and evacuating those affected by the floods and landslides amid torrential rains.

"The rain was still pouring until this morning. Several access points were still cut off, making it difficult to get through. Then, we use boats to help those isolated villagers," he said.

According to Gusrizal, more than 45,000 people fled to temporary shelters provided by the agency in each subdistrict in the regency. Over 20,000 houses were inundated and at least eight bridges were broken, he added.

The floods and landslides in Pesisir Selatan were triggered by torrential rains that have hit the region since Thursday, cutting off a road access connecting several villages and cutting electricity to locals.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
