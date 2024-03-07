S. Korean former president's wife dies of chronic disease

Son Myung-soon, wife of the late former South Korean President Kim Young-sam, has died at the age of 96.

Son Myung-soon, wife of the late former South Korean President Kim Young-sam, has died at the age of 96, Yonhap news agency said Thursday.

Son, the wife of Kim who had been in office from 1993 to 1998, died of her chronic disease. The former president passed away in November 2015.

Son and Kim had two sons and three daughters.