2 men die at nursing home in Japan in suspected murders

Two elderly men died at a nursing home in Kitakyushu City in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka on Saturday, sparking a police investigation over a suspected murder case, local media reported.

A worker at the nursing home for seniors in the city's Kokuraminami Ward made an emergency call at around 6:20am local time, saying, "Two elderly men are suffering cardiopulmonary arrests and are bleeding a great deal," Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun reported, citing Fukuoka Prefectural Police and the Kitakyushu City Fire Department.

The two men, both in their 70s, were found collapsed inside the facility when police officers and rescue crew arrived and were pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The two men were residents of the facility. One of them had sustained injuries to the neck, and either that person or the other had wounds to the abdomen, it added.

There were no signs of a third-party individual having been present at the scene, according to investigative sources.

The police suspected that there may have been some sort of trouble between the two and are investigating the case as possible murders.