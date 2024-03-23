News / World

2 men die at nursing home in Japan in suspected murders

Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0
Two elderly men died at a nursing home in Kitakyushu City in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka on Saturday, sparking a police investigation over a suspected murder case.
Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0

Two elderly men died at a nursing home in Kitakyushu City in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka on Saturday, sparking a police investigation over a suspected murder case, local media reported.

A worker at the nursing home for seniors in the city's Kokuraminami Ward made an emergency call at around 6:20am local time, saying, "Two elderly men are suffering cardiopulmonary arrests and are bleeding a great deal," Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun reported, citing Fukuoka Prefectural Police and the Kitakyushu City Fire Department.

The two men, both in their 70s, were found collapsed inside the facility when police officers and rescue crew arrived and were pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The two men were residents of the facility. One of them had sustained injuries to the neck, and either that person or the other had wounds to the abdomen, it added.

There were no signs of a third-party individual having been present at the scene, according to investigative sources.

The police suspected that there may have been some sort of trouble between the two and are investigating the case as possible murders.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     