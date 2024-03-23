Death toll rises to over 60 from Moscow terror attack

More than 60 people have been killed in Friday's terrorist attack after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow, according to authorities.

"It has been initially confirmed that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack" at the Crocus City Hall. "Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," said the Investigative Committee of Russia on Saturday.

The committee said investigators, criminologists and experts are working together on the ground with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service.

"The bodies of the deceased are being examined. Material evidence, including weapons and ammunition, is being confiscated from the crime scene, all necessary examinations are being ordered and are already being carried out, including genetic, ballistic and fingerprint testing," it added.

According to the list of injured persons released by the health department of the Moscow Oblast, there are many children among them. Local governments are calling on residents to donate blood.

Following the terrorist attack, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that all mass gatherings in the city would be canceled this weekend. In addition to Moscow, the Leningrad Oblast, Arkhangelsk Oblast and several other places announced the cancellation of all entertainment, cultural and other public activities.

Russian railways, civil aviation and other departments have issued statements that they will tighten security inspections.