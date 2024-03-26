News / World

5 Chinese nationals, 1 Pakistani killed in terrorist attack in NW Pakistan

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
5 Chinese nationals and 1 Pakistani were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2024-03-26       0
5 Chinese nationals, 1 Pakistani killed in terrorist attack in NW Pakistan
AFP

Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26.

Five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirmed.

The attack happened at about 1pm local time when a vehicle from the Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed by a Chinese company in the province, was attacked by terrorists, the embassy said in a statement.

"The Chinese embassy and consulates in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist act, express deep condolences for the victims in both countries, and extend sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims," the statement said, adding that the Chinese side has been working with the Pakistani side to make every effort to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

The incident happened in the Shangla area of the province, where the attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy escorted by five vehicles of security forces, sources from KP's police told Xinhua.

One of the vehicles of the 13-vehicle convoy caught fire and fell into a ravine, following the attack, the sources added.

The area was cordoned off for investigations and the injured are being shifted to hospital.

The Chinese missions in Pakistan have initiated emergency response work as soon as possible, requiring Pakistan to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators, the statement said.

The embassy stressed that practical and effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in Pakistan should be taken by the Pakistani side to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again.

"The Chinese embassy and consulates in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens and companies in Pakistan to pay close attention to the local security situation, improve security levels, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions," said the statement.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

The incident has also been condemned by the country's President Asif Ali Zardari who expressed his condolence to the bereaved families and vowed that his country will never let enemies of Pakistan-China friendship succeed in their mission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     