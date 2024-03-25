Former Singaporean transport minister faces 8 new charges

Former Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran was charged in the State Courts with eight additional counts of obtaining valuable things as a public servant.

CFP

Former Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran was charged in the State Courts with eight additional counts of obtaining valuable things as a public servant, according to a statement issued by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) Monday.

Iswaran received valuables with a total value of nearly S$19,000 (US$14,000) from businessman Lum Kok Seng between November 2021 and November 2022, the CPIB noted.

Iswaran resigned from the Cabinet and the Parliament after he was charged with 27 offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Penal Code in January.

Local media reported that Iswaran pleaded not guilty to the additional charges.