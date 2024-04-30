Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts, 3 airports temporarily closed

Ruang volcano in Indonesia's Sulawesi erupted again early Tuesday morning, triggering an increase in danger status to its highest level and the temporary closure of airports.

Ruang volcano in Indonesia's Sulawesi erupted again early Tuesday morning, triggering an increase in danger status to its highest level and the temporary closure of airports.

Volcanic earthquakes have increased since Monday, developing into explosive and effusive eruptions, accompanied by loud rumbling sounds and the ejection of incandescent lava into the sky.

This increase in activity spurred the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation to raise Mount Ruang's dangerous level from 3 to 4, its highest level.

Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, said rocks and gravel rained down on villages around the mountain.

The three airports in eastern Indonesia that were temporarily closed include Sam Ratulangi International Airport, Djalaluddin Airport and Naha Airport.