Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,596

  20:15 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,596, the Gaza health authorities said in a press statement on Thursday.
During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 28 Palestinians and wounded 51 others, bringing the total death toll to 34,596 and injuries to 77,816 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the statement, some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
