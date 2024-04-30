﻿
News / World

Boy killed, 4 others injured in London stabbing attack

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
A 13-year-old boy was confirmed dead and four others were injured after a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in Hainault, London, on Tuesday.
A 13-year-old boy was confirmed dead and four others were injured after a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in Hainault, east London, on Tuesday.

"He (the boy) was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after," said Stuart Bell, chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police. The other four people being hospitalized include two police officers and two members of the public.

The suspect, 36, has been arrested. The incident does not appear to be terror-related, police said.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said he was "absolutely devastated" by the attack, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "such violence has no place on our streets."

