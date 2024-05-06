﻿
News / World

22 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-06       0
At least 22 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian security and medical sources on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-05-06       0
22 Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
AFP

Displaced Palestinians who leave with their belongings from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip following an evacuation order by the Israeli army, arrived at Khan Yunis on Monday, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

At least 22 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian security and medical sources on Monday.

Security sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes launched more than 12 raids overnight on various areas of the city of Rafah in the far south of Gaza.

The intense raids targeted a number of residential homes and agricultural lands, said the sources.

Meanwhile, medical sources told Xinhua that the bombing led to the killing of 22 Palestinians, including 10 children and five women. Several others were injured and taken to city hospitals for treatment.

The Israeli army on Monday ordered Palestinian residents to evacuate from eastern Rafah in preparation for a planned offensive in the area.

Israel considers Rafah the last major stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Located in the southernmost part of the Strip, Rafah shelters approximately 1.4 million Palestinians.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, following Hamas's surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     