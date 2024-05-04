Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelensky on wanted list
The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the wanted list, according to the ministry's database.
Zelensky is wanted under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the database showed, without offering further details on the crime.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
