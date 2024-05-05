Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbs to 34,683

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,683, said the Hamas-run health authorities in a press statement on Sunday.

It added that the Israeli army killed 29 people and wounded 110 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 34,683 and injuries to 78,018 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.