Xi arrives in Belgrade for state visit to Serbia

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Belgrade on Tuesday to pay a state visit to Serbia.

Xinhua

Serbian Air Force sent two fighter jets to escort Xi's plane after it entered the country's airspace.

The Chinese president was warmly welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his wife, Tamara Vucic, at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Serbian children presented flowers to Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, and waved the national flags of China and Serbia. Serbian people dressed in national costumes sang and danced to welcome them.

"China and Serbia enjoy profound traditional friendship. Our bilateral relationship has stood the test of changing international environment and become a fine example of state-to-state relations," Xi said in a written statement upon arrival.

Xi said he looks forward to taking this visit as an opportunity to have in-depth exchange of views with Vucic on bilateral relationship and other issues of mutual interest, renew friendship, plan for cooperation, explore development, and draw up a new blueprint for the development of bilateral relations.

"I am confident that this visit will be a fruitful one and will open up a new chapter in China-Serbia relations," he said.

Xi's visit to Serbia marks his second visit to the country in eight years, which is a milestone to upgrade and improve bilateral relations.

"It gives me great pleasure to pay a state visit to the Republic of Serbia at the warm invitation of President Vucic," Xi said.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the friendly government and people of Serbia," he added.

He said that since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, the bilateral relationship has realized leapfrog development, and achieved historic results.

The two countries are bound by rock-solid political mutual trust, and have seen fruitful results in high quality Belt and Road cooperation, the Chinese president said, adding that "our ironclad friendship has taken deeper roots in the heart of the two peoples."

China and Serbia have rendered each other firm support on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, Xi said.

"We have jointly upheld international fairness and justice, and contributed our share to promoting world peace and development," he added.

Cooperation between the two countries is rooted in the principle of equality and mutual benefits, said Xi.

"Standing at a new historical starting point, China will work with Serbia to jointly stay committed to the original aspiration and forge ahead together to open up a new vista in China-Serbia cooperation with stronger momentum, greater scope, and higher quality," he said.

Xi traveled to Serbia after his visit to France.