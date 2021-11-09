﻿
Opinion

Extolling the rich taste of Afghan pine nuts

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
China imports large quantities of pine nuts from Afghanistan. This serves as a symbol of the gradual resumption of normal trade between the two countries.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Extolling the rich taste of Afghan pine nuts

China's popular livestreamer Li Jiaqi (right) partners with CCTV reporter Wang Bingbing (center) to sell 120,000 cans of Afghan pine nuts within minutes on Saturday, valued at more than 10 million yuan (US$1.56 million).

During the ongoing China Interntaional Import Expo, an e-commerce livestreaming session hosted by a China Central Television reporter in conjunction with a superstar online salesperson caught great attention.

The session was dedicated to produce from some Asian and African countries.

I still marvel at the uncanny salesmanship of livestreaming celebrities, with some amassing astronomical sums of money seemingly effortlessly. But this time, the product they touted seemed truly interesting.

It was pine nuts from Afghanistan.

The duo, with the help of a CCTV anchor dressed in Pashto style, sold 120,000 cans of pine nuts within minutes, valued at over 10 million yuan (US$1.56 million), leading to an online sensation.

Many netizens expressed their yearning for more products from the country and their approval of China's practical move to help with local reconstruction by helping local people tide over their current difficulties.

In a sense, these small pine nuts, shipped to Shanghai by air, are the fruits of China-Afghanistan trade cooperation.

When the 45-ton cargo plane landed at Pudong International Airport on November 1, it was the first shipment following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August, a veritable achievement after overcoming many difficulties.

Thanks to the cooperative mechanisms, the pine nut trade agreement was inked in June 2018 with the then-Afghan government, making China one of the largest importers of the product. Thus the landing of the cargo plane in Shanghai signified Afghanistan's resumption of pine nut export with the reopening of the air corridor.

Extolling the rich taste of Afghan pine nuts

China's ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu applauded on Twitter the cooperation as "win-win" for the two nations because it brings income for Afghanistan farmers and nice taste for Chinese consumers as well.

For many, Afghanistan rightly conjures up images of the devastation of war and poverty, with many still having memories of the hasty US withdrawal which culminated in an apocalyptic scene of melee at the Kabul airport in mid-August.

Ten million yuan might be a trifle for some big spenders.

It has been calculated it cost the US on average half a million dollars to keep an American soldier in Afghanistan, at military bases complete with bars, superstores and entertainment facilities.

Drinking water was shipped in at a cost of US$10 per bottle, and the military reportedly transported nine goats there at a cost of US$6 million.

The Americans spent US$2 trillion during their 20 years of war in the country.

But 10 million yuan can mean a lot for a nation whose per capita income is only 270 yuan (US$42) per month.

The second day after the shipment, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that "the little pine nuts, while delivering something delectable to the Chinese consumers, also wins Afghanistan foreign currency income and improves the livelihood of local farmers. The air route for pine nuts testifies to the long-lasting friendship between the two peoples and is a sign of steadily developing economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The pine nut is also symbolic, for it was part of a UN-supported high-value alternative to opium.

Although Afghanistan has been in the news frequently in recent decades, tragically, it gives the impression of being far away for the average Chinese. Actually, the place I was born, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonoumous Region, shares a common border of 92 kilometers with Afghanistan, in what is known as the Wakhan Corridor.

In AD 627, when Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) monk Xuan Zang embarked on his journey to India for Buddhist sutras, he had to climb the Pamirs and entered India via that corridor.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     