Opinion

Tougher new banking rules suspended in sensible 'compromise'

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:11 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
Central bank decides to delay upgrade of financial institutions' due diligence standards for "technical reasons" after public concerns over who it is targeting.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:11 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0

It is unusual for the authorities to suspend a new rule on such a short notice.

On January 26, the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, released a document on its official website demanding that financial institutions carry out tougher due diligence starting from March.

On February 21, or one week before the implementation of the rule, the central bank said the process will be suspended due to some "technical reasons" and did not set a timetable.

The decision seemed to come all of a sudden, but it did not. There has been a wave of public feedback after media reports highlighted one clause in the lengthy document.

They highlighted that when any customer's cash transactions surpass 50,000 yuan (US$7,924), or a foreign currency equivalent to more than US$10,000, financial institutions should verify the identity of the customer and register the sources or purpose of the funds.

It caused a public stir despite the fact that there are not many people nowadays going to banks to conduct such a large cash transaction. More often, people transfer money via their digital accounts.

So what kind of customer prefers cash transactions? In the opinion of Dong Ximiao, a researcher at Merchants Union Consumer Finance Co Ltd, money launderers and people involved in telemarketing scams are more likely to do so because cash is anonymous and more difficult to track.

That explains why the central bank has issued such a new policy. It is intended to protect people.

The bank has carried out pilot implementations in Hebei Province since July 2020, demanding identification of a bank customer who borrows or lends more than 100,000 yuan.

Unexpected by authorities may be people's misunderstanding of the new rule. Since it was made public, many people have been writing posts online, expressing fears of trouble when they deposit or withdraw money in the future.

"What if someone refuses to cooperate, will the banks confiscate the money?" some people wrote. There is no answer in the current document about the new rule.

Others debated that "it is not about money, it is about privacy" and said the authorities have taken it for granted that people will accept the rule for its intended good purpose.

In its latest notice, the central bank cited that some small and medium-sized financial institutions have to revise and improve their internal management systems for the new rule and conduct training to meet the specific standards and requirements.

"Bear in mind that the implementation of the measures has been suspended," the central bank said.

For any new rules to succeed, good implementation is indispensable, although good design of the rule also lays the foundation.

For the next step, the central bank may need to spend some time further explaining the rules – why it is important to change, what if people refuse to provide personal information, and how to verify the information.

It takes time, but it is valuable to convince people they are worthwhile.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Bank of China
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     