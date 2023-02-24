No but really, should we contact aliens?

When we can’t settle on anything from abortion rights, climate change and gun laws to gender, God and Sam Smith’s Brit 2023 outfit, are we mature enough to talk to aliens?

When we ponder the vastness of the universe, it’s natural to wonder if there’s life beyond our planet. Are we alone? The question has yet to be answered definitively. While there is no actual evidence aliens exist, there are many theories they do. The Pentagon acknowledges there’s something out there, unidentified flying objects in our skies that move in ways we can’t explain. And whether we assume these UFOs are evidence of hypothetical creatures, experts say we’re closer than ever to finding life outside our solar system.

But “are we alone” isn’t my question. That question kind of bores me, and I’ll likely be dead before it’s answered. So, for this essay, we’re going to agree that Martians are real. The little green men are 100 percent out there. Now that’s settled, let’s move on.

Should we contact the aliens?

When we can’t settle on anything from abortion rights, climate change and gun laws to gender, God and Sam Smith’s Brit 2023 outfit, are we mature enough to talk to extraterrestrials? Or should we be polite and not force the failings of humanity on our neighbors? Who’s to say they want to communicate with us anyway? We’ve beamed out radio signals for over 100 years. We’ve let ourselves be known, but the aliens haven’t texted back. We should take the hint: They’re just not that into us. Brexit, Megxit, Disney’s cock-up of “Mulan” and the whole of 2022. These are not worthy invitations for ET to play in the solar sandpit. Would you get in a sandpit with Donald Trump? Me neither.

That’s the other thing. We anthropomorphize, pinning human characteristics or behaviors on animals, deities and objects to understand them better. Are we projecting onto an entity that might have zero interest in connecting with us? Communication is important for species on this planet; it might not be elsewhere. We continue to assume aliens have mutual interests or want to study us. But maybe they don’t.

Maybe we’re in the way. That’s what Hollywood blockbusters would have you believe. Their images play on one of our cognitive biases called the availability heuristic. When we’re trying to assess an unknown risk, we tap into the most vivid images. And what could be more vivid than an “Independence Day” invasion? All movies about beasts or beings from other worlds mirror life on our own. That’s why sci-fi is really about humans cooperating to defeat a threat. We imagine an enemy to yield hope we might better get along with each other. It’s sad when you come to think of it.

Many people think advertising our existence to aliens could be the greatest catastrophe on human record. The collapse of civilization could ensue for reasons ranging from technological divides to celestial-worshipping cults. Then there’s Darwin. Animals fight over limited resources to survive; one species dominates over another. This way of life rules over human history too. We do inhumane acts toward one another out of fear, greed and oppression. If aliens can visit Earth, they’re likely millions of years more advanced than us. Is it naive to assume they come in peace? Are we kidding ourselves that we do too?

The reality is that humans are far from perfect. We have a long record of conflict and misunderstanding. Here lies the reason for my extraterrestrial question. We are terrified of anything we don’t understand. When we continue to distrust people of different colors, cultures, creeds and classes, how can we pretend that our interactions with extraterrestrials would be kind? When we are willing to destroy a single soul on social media for a difference in opinion or misplaced comment, how can we suppose we’d treat aliens with compassion? Me and Shane heatedly argued about where to keep spatulas the other day. We’re not ready for Martians.

Cut me, and I bleed. So do you. I need love and connection. So do you. If communicating with aliens is required to show our minor mortal differences, I’m against the idea. We need to do better. We should work on ourselves before inflicting shortcomings on someone (or something) else. And that cynical spot is where I’d planned to conclude, but I felt something unforeseen yesterday. I walked to work and met the kind eyes and warm smiles of countless commuters, shopkeepers, security guards and street sweepers — people of all ages, ethnicities, pursuits and philosophies. Our city is blossoming with a beautiful international community. That microcosm fills me with some Hollywood hope. The diversity of perspectives, cultures and experiences come together to create a vibrant and unique environment. It’s inspiring to see and essential for the growth of any society.

This is a less tidy, more sunny ending than anticipated. But maybe a fairer one too. Yes, we have a long way to go, but cities like Shanghai demonstrate our capability to coexist with others who are otherly.



And when the world is ready, maybe we will offer aliens a mirror to themselves. Reminding them what it was like to be a civilization at the early stages of development. Attentively learning to embrace differences rather than fear them. This fantasy future would make for a crap movie, but it’s a charming idea.









