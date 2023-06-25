﻿
Opinion

Rowing Adventure: My First Thrilling Race

﻿ Arina Yakupova
  22:03 UTC+8, 2023-06-25
Arina Yakupova enjoys on a new experience, at she joins fellow expats for her first rowing race.
In the beautiful waters of the Blue Rowing club in Minhang District, I embarked on an unforgettable rowing race with fellow expatriates, some of them are leading scientists in Shanghai.

Organized by the Shanghai Service Center for Foreigners Working in China and supported by City News Service, the event brought together four teams of expats, all participating in rowing for the first time. As one of the co-leaders representing City News Service, I was excited to embrace the new experience.

The picturesque scenery of the rowing club only added to the anticipation and excitement of the race. Lush greenery lined the serene riverbanks, providing a stunning backdrop for our rowing adventure.

We were welcomed by our coaches, and the adventure has begun! Although I had always enjoyed being active, participating in a rowing race was an entirely new and unfamiliar territory for me.

Throughout my years as a student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, I had often heard about the dragon boat races that took place on the same river to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. I remembered seeing the rowers training diligently and admiring their strength and coordination. Little did I know that someday I would be joining them on the water. Life has a way of presenting beautiful opportunities when we least expect them, and I was determined to make the most of this one.

Rowing Adventure: My First Thrilling Race
Dong Jun / SHINE

Another team composed of expat scientists do the warm-up exercise before the race.

Rowing Adventure: My First Thrilling Race
Dong Jun / SHINE

Our team is on the way to the race, lifting our boat. Together we are much stronger than alone.

What did I learn from this experience?

This experience taught me the power of teamwork, the joy of pushing beyond my perceived limits, and the importance of embracing new opportunities. Rowing, as I quickly discovered, was not only a test of physical strength but also a powerful lesson in teamwork.

Each stroke required precise coordination with my teammates as we synchronized our movements to propel the boat forward. Working together, I began to realize the importance of communication, trust, and mutual support. We relied on each other's strengths, pushing ourselves to go further and faster. It was a valuable reminder that effective communication is key to achieving collective goals.

Rowing Adventure: My First Thrilling Race
Ti Gong

Our team secured third place in the race.

Though we secured the third place, our victory wasn't solely measured by rankings. The race provided an opportunity to try something new and step out of our comfort zones. Sometimes, exploring unfamiliar activities can lead to surprising discoveries about ourselves.

In my case, I realized that while rowing wasn't my preferred hobby compared to ballet and yoga for staying fit, it was still a beautiful experience that added cherished memories to my life.

Rowing Adventure: My First Thrilling Race
Don Jun / SHINE

We are trying our best to row.

Source: SHINE
