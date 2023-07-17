﻿
Opinion

Different strokes for different folks? How calligraphy skills are fading

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  12:11 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0
Handwritten Chinese characters are a venerable art form, but at the grassroots, we seem to be losing our ability to write our language well.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  12:11 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0
Different strokes for different folks? How calligraphy skills are fading
HelloRF

In this day of keyboards and computers, I asked two people recently if they hand write Chinese characters on a regular basis anymore.

One woman replied "no," though she said she believes in the saying that "the palest ink is better than the best memory." She admitted she occasionally takes lecture notes by hand.

Then I asked a physician the same question. It appears that doctors, once known for their boldly cursive, convoluted handwritten prescriptions, are now required to type their diagnoses and prescriptions, and print them out.

Calligraphy is an art form, but well-written characters are becoming a lost art amid the public at large.

I am heartened to learn that some schoolteachers are required to produce their lesson plans manually, rather than electronically.

There's a Chinese saying that goes: tibi wangzi, or "picking up a pen or pencil but not producing any words." It used to refer to old age, but in this digital age, it seems to reflect the habits of people of all ages and walks of life.

English speakers write words based on their pronunciation, but we Chinese have an ideographic system independent of the sound of words.

The highest form of classical writing, the wenyan wen, is still admired for its elegance and expressiveness, despite deviations from the vernacular of millennia ago.

Unlike with Western languages, where there is increasing acceptance of the descriptive versus prescriptive approach to grammar and diction, correct Chinese usage tends to be based on the prescriptive approach. In other words, how language should be used, not how it is being used.

That's why the esoteric, antiquated works of classical writers still constitute an important part of Chinese education.

Appropriately, the Chinese have developed an almost uncanny reverence to those with excellent calligraphy.

Some years ago, I was working under a supervisor whom I secretly disliked, but my respect for him soared one day when he beautifully wrote his name out for me by hand.

At the other extreme, a university instructor once gifted me with a copy of his published work and then penned a courtesy inscription. His writing was atrocious, and I was seized with pity for him.

Some people used to lament that Chinese storefronts and signs are invariably written with printed characters, while handwritten signs are still much in evidence on the streets of some countries in East Asia.

I find myself ambivalent about this issue today. Do we still have a sufficient pool of calligraphers whose writing is presentable?

Given how much we can read from handwritten characters, I am surprised that human resources personnel should continue to be happy with fancy, typed resumes. Asking an applicant to write a short note would certainly tell them a lot about a candidate.

Unlike English writers who began using typewriters long ago, carefully brought up Chinese writers still have a deep-seated skepticism toward standardized characters.

Computers have infinitely changed how we produce Chinese characters, even more than English. In English, you still need to spell out each word, while in Chinese the prevailing input system just asks you to produce the initial consonants in pinyin to elicit a whole phrase, without being bothered about the intricacies of actual strokes.

We should encourage more people to handwrite characters, but the situation is not encouraging.

People are spending more and more time watching short videos. If these videos are scripted at all, they are often full of ridiculous mistakes. But who pays attention to such trifles when you can swipe the screen and move onto the next video?

The French set up the prestigious Académie Française in 1635 to set standards of grammar, spelling and literature to maintain the purity of the language. Maybe China needs a similar oversight body to preserve the beauty of our written language.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     