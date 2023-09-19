This was Arina's inaugural voyage into the realm of CIIF and she was eager to to gain firsthand insights into the cutting-edge trends that are shaping the industrial landscape.

On September 19th, I attended the grand opening ceremony of the 23rd China International Industry Fair (CIIF). This was my inaugural voyage into the realm of CIIF and I was eager to to gain firsthand insights into the cutting-edge trends that are shaping the industrial landscape.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

CIIF 2023 unfolded its grandeur at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, revolving around the theme of "Carbon Recycling Industry, Embracing the New Economy."

Spanning a staggering 300,000 square meters of exhibition space, it unveiled nearly a thousand novel products and technologies, with participation from over 30 countries and regions, including global Fortune 500 companies. An awe-inspiring panorama, wouldn't you agree?

The day commenced with a prestigious awarding ceremony. The CIIF Special Award was bestowed upon the "Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Orbiter." This marvel represented China's pioneering venture into interplanetary flight, achieving remarkable milestones in our quest for interplanetary exploration. It captured the imagination, with feats such as capturing extraterrestrial planets, maintaining long-distance control and communication across a colossal four hundred million kilometers, and collecting invaluable data from the enigmatic Mars. This monumental triumph catapulted China's capabilities in deep-space exploration to unprecedented heights.

Listening to the representative of the "Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Orbiter," I couldn't help but wonder – will space tourism to Mars become a reality one day? Will our astronauts tread on Martian soil? I dare say it's within the realm of possibility. The current strides in the industry certainly hint at such a future.

Another highlight of the day was a visit to the Sino-German Green Smart Manufacturing Conference. Here, the spotlight shone brightly on digital intelligence and green policy. It was a veritable font of knowledge, where we delved into the latest trends in low-carbon policy. Over 8,000 Chinese factories have embraced this imperative, marking a pivotal shift towards sustainability.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

My journey at CIIF concluded with a tour through its vast halls. Yesterday, I read about these technologies, robots, and AI; today, I witness them in all their real-world glory. It's nothing short of astounding! What lies ahead? The answers await us at the next CIIF, a place to stay tuned and contemplate the prevailing trends – digital intelligence and green policy – shaping the future before our very eyes.