﻿
Opinion

My day at CIIF 2023: A celebration of innovation

﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  22:11 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
This was Arina's inaugural voyage into the realm of CIIF and she was eager to to gain firsthand insights into the cutting-edge trends that are shaping the industrial landscape.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  22:11 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0

On September 19th, I attended the grand opening ceremony of the 23rd China International Industry Fair (CIIF). This was my inaugural voyage into the realm of CIIF and I was eager to to gain firsthand insights into the cutting-edge trends that are shaping the industrial landscape.

My day at CIIF 2023: A celebration of innovation
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

During the opening ceremony.

CIIF 2023 unfolded its grandeur at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, revolving around the theme of "Carbon Recycling Industry, Embracing the New Economy."

Spanning a staggering 300,000 square meters of exhibition space, it unveiled nearly a thousand novel products and technologies, with participation from over 30 countries and regions, including global Fortune 500 companies. An awe-inspiring panorama, wouldn't you agree?

The day commenced with a prestigious awarding ceremony. The CIIF Special Award was bestowed upon the "Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Orbiter." This marvel represented China's pioneering venture into interplanetary flight, achieving remarkable milestones in our quest for interplanetary exploration. It captured the imagination, with feats such as capturing extraterrestrial planets, maintaining long-distance control and communication across a colossal four hundred million kilometers, and collecting invaluable data from the enigmatic Mars. This monumental triumph catapulted China's capabilities in deep-space exploration to unprecedented heights.

Listening to the representative of the "Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Orbiter," I couldn't help but wonder – will space tourism to Mars become a reality one day? Will our astronauts tread on Martian soil? I dare say it's within the realm of possibility. The current strides in the industry certainly hint at such a future.

Another highlight of the day was a visit to the Sino-German Green Smart Manufacturing Conference. Here, the spotlight shone brightly on digital intelligence and green policy. It was a veritable font of knowledge, where we delved into the latest trends in low-carbon policy. Over 8,000 Chinese factories have embraced this imperative, marking a pivotal shift towards sustainability.

My day at CIIF 2023: A celebration of innovation
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina at the Sino-German Green Smart Manufacturing Conference.

My journey at CIIF concluded with a tour through its vast halls. Yesterday, I read about these technologies, robots, and AI; today, I witness them in all their real-world glory. It's nothing short of astounding! What lies ahead? The answers await us at the next CIIF, a place to stay tuned and contemplate the prevailing trends – digital intelligence and green policy – shaping the future before our very eyes.

My day at CIIF 2023: A celebration of innovation
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Arina is in from of the Russian stand in the fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     