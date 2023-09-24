You are what you eat. Aye, that's the rub in school meals

Mainland parents question the safety, taste and nutrition of prepackaged meals that have started appearing in school canteens.

The move to introduce prepackaged meals into some Chinese mainland schools has kicked up a nationwide fuss from parents who question their taste, safety and nutritional value.

It started when an elementary school in Jiangsu Province neighboring Shanghai switched to premade meals delivered by a central kitchen owned by a private company instead of preparing the meals in the school's own kitchen.

In some instances, the meals had gone cold by the time they were served, and the contents of the meals were fewer than the central kitchen promotion promised.

In response, the Ministry of Education cautioned against widespread use of prepackaged meals in schools due amid a lack of standards, certification and traceable origins.

Such meals are a growing segment in the food service industry. In 2022, the market for prepackaged meals in China reached 419.6 billion yuan (US$57.5 billion) and is projected to exceed 1 trillion yuan by 2026. There are over 60,000 companies involved in the production of such meals.

Prepackaged meals fall into three categories: ready-to-eat, instant cooking and prepackaged raw ingredients. They have become popular because they offer a convenient, quick dining option.

However, when it comes to children, red flags are raised. People may choose prepackaged meals for themselves occasionally as a matter of convenience, but very few eat them every day, much less want their children to do so.

Questions have arisen. Why are prepackaged meals provided for students but not teachers? If these meals have so many advantageous, why aren't they being used in government office canteens?

As a father of a preschool boy, I don't like the idea of my child eating these meals. They may be acceptable for myself now and then, but they are not suitable for my son on a daily basis.

Even if prepackaged meals typically adhere to safety standards, they may fall short in providing the necessary nutrition for children's growth. Additionally, poor taste and potential food-safety issues during transportation and storage are also major concerns.

In August 2020, the education ministry and other authorities required that student meals should be accompanied by fresh vegetables and the interval between cooking and consumption should not exceed two hours.

Clearly, prepackaged meals struggle to meet these requirements.

The primary rationale for providing prepackaged meals in schools is cheaper costs.

In June, a food-safety scandal in eastern China's Jiangxi Province shocked the nation when a student found what appeared to be a rat head in a college canteen meal. Initial claims of it being duck neck were contradicted upon further examination.

Prepackaged products offer fast preparation, easy management and reduced staff demands. Regrettably, the well-being of students is not among the primary considerations.

Parents and students should have the right to choose and make decisions about what their children eat, and parents have the right to know how their children are being fed at school. In April 2019, the ministry stipulated that schools should pay heed to the opinions of parents and students on matters of school meals.

Educational authorities should focus on improving school meals, prioritizing nutrition and taste, rather than debating whether to introduce prepackaged options or trying to convince parents that these meals are acceptable. Schools need to make more effort to solicit feedback.

After all, our children are important and we must safeguard the healthy growth of the next generation.