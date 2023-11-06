﻿
Opinion

Winds of change: The interests of the young and the old are slowly converging

﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
From canteen meals to tour groups, the traditional lines separating generations are beginning to melt.
﻿ Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  17:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0

I once had a meal with a middle-aged acquaintance who dined with his son at what is known as an "elderly canteen." They were regular customers, and though they didn't qualify for the senior discounts, the pair found the food there more inexpensive than many mainstream eateries and the meals very tasty and healthy. At a nearby table, an elderly couple was sharing a meal with their daughter.

Elderly canteens have been set up over the years to offer seniors nutritious meals at prices they can afford. The emergence of younger patrons, sharing facilities and conviviality with an older generation, is a welcome sight.

And it's not only elderly canteens where the age gap appears to be narrowing. This trend is becoming obvious in other venues, such as community colleges and tour groups.

Businesses, take heed!

When I strolled around a cultural park over the weekend, I came across an elderly band of saxophonists playing a familiar tune. Although their playing was amplified by loudspeakers, the music had competition from an elderly couple a few meters away, who were singing loudly, with abandon and passion.

In the same area, young people were enjoying snacks at a camping site or lying on hammocks, buried on their mobile phones.

A college student, who accidentally joined a tour group comprised almost exclusively by senior citizens, was heard to remark, "The elderly were quite socially assertive, while I, by comparison, was retiring and timid and in need of being looked after constantly on the tour."

I remembered once visiting a seniors' residential complex in Fukuoka, Japan, where management operated a program that invited college students to visit the elderly.

It was a win-win situation. Foreign students who participated in the program got to practice their Japanese and hear interesting stories of long-lived lives, while the seniors were given a rich opportunity to get out of their rooms and mingle with the ideas of the young.

When I discussed this phenomenon with Xiao Jiao, a vocational college student, she said, "The life led by grandparents is slower, simpler and filled with plain-spoken talk. As our society develops rapidly and becomes intensely competitive, many young people yearn for what they see as the more uncomplicated life of the past."

Some sociologists suggest that the appreciation some young people have developed for the lifestyle of the older generation may actually make them more rational consumers, eschewing the popular trend of conspicuous consumption.

The realm of packaged tours is also feeling the effects of the new phenomenon.

Tours designed for the elderly usually are longer and take in more sights. In the past, that pace was believed unsuited to younger people, who wanted to visit more sights in less time, with particular attention on the conventional must-sees.

Young people who go on tours designed for an older generation generally feel less social pressure to conform, and there's no fear of lagging behind in the group.

The rise of e-commerce has had many business people racking their brains to create business scenarios that appeal to the young demographic. But their assumptions may be wrong. Young people may really want something more mundane or slow-paced.

In a recent interview with Workers' Daily newspaper, Zhu Di, an expert on consumption at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, observed, "The young and the elderly are strongly complementary, and their converging interests in entertainment or travel can enhance their experiences and mutual understanding."

Age may separate us demographically, but isn't it nice to see that it doesn't necessarily separate us socially?

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     