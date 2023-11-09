There's room for improvement when it comes to babycare facilities

Shanghai deserves praise for improving pedestrian access, but public babycare facilities could be improved, thereby providing parents and children with a greater sense of comfort.

As Shanghai is growing more pedestrian-friendly by improving its public spaces, some people are considering ways to make it easier for young parents to walk their babies.



Dr Xu Anlu, a lecturer at Shanghai International Studies University, is one of those campaigning for a better travel experience for babies.

"Infants and young children cannot express their thoughts well, but their needs should not be ignored," she told Shanghai Daily. "A babycare room where they can have their milk, get their diapers changed and even sleep can help."

But not everyone agrees with her. A staff member of a district-level service department told Xu that in most cases, people don't take their children out until "they are 3 years old."

Xu approached the department with her research team, I & U Future, to discuss the need for babycare rooms in public places.

"What the staff member said shocked me," Xu said.

Some people believe that newborns and small children would disrupt them in public, while others worry that public services cannot accommodate babies' travel demands.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

Improving babycare rooms

"I will not take my 1-year-old son out in the winter because many babycare rooms do not have warm tap water," said Sherry Guo, a junior high English teacher. "My son hates freezing water to wash his buttocks when it's time to change diaper."



Recently, a woman who was photographed breastfeeding her infant on a train and another parent who changed diapers in a public area came in for criticism online, making the need for babycare rooms all the more important.

Xu's research team of 12 students has studied over 100 babycare rooms in Shanghai and interviewed over 1,200 parents since last year. Based on the findings, up to 94.8 percent of respondents believe that relevant departments should improve local baby care rooms.

"Many parents always say 'Lump it' when they take children out," Xu said.

Tan Shiqi, the research team leader and a junior at SISU, said that "many places, even in the city center, such as the Museum of Art Pudong, do not have babycare rooms."

Interestingly, the museum cooperated with a British art museum in February to promote children's self-expression and artistic growth. But the basic needs of the children are not addressed.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

I also discovered that neither Shanghai Culture Square, which has staged concerts for children, nor Disney Town, a commercial block of the Shanghai Disney Resort outside the theme park, offers a nursing room.

"Our analysis shows babycare rooms are affordable. Diaper-changing tables, washbasins and sofas cost as little as 2,000 yuan (US$273.27)," Tan said.

As a mother of a 2-year-old daughter, I make it a point to check whether nursing rooms are available at places we plan to go with my child.

However, even though research suggests there are nursing rooms in places we plan to visit, it can be hard to locate them.

According to Xu's team's poll, 42 percent of respondents have experienced difficulty finding a nursing room. The reasons for this include a lack of location direction, insufficient job training for relevant staff, and remote locations.

I have often spent a good 30 minutes looking for nursing rooms in parks and scenic riversides but with little success. When I did find one, it was invariably closed with signs saying, "equipment damaged, temporarily closed."

Additionally, I've seen a man sleeping, a cleaner drinking tea, a young woman applying makeup, and someone charging an electric bike in a nursing room.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

In 2016, the Shanghai government proposed the "15-minute community life circle," in which residents can have easy access to major amenities associated with a good quality of life. "But currently, it is difficult to find a nursing room within 15 minutes," argued Xu.

However, most babycare rooms in local shopping malls can accommodate people's needs. Warm water, free diapers, a refrigerator for storing breast milk, a bottle warmer, a dedicated breastfeeding area, and even a children's slide are available on practically every floor.

Richard Shen, a father of a 1-year-and-6-month-old infant, stated that he is "always moved by these facilities and items, even though some of them, like disposable baby urine pads and even portable electric kettles, are in my travel bag."

"A separate breastfeeding area for mothers also makes me feel at ease when I take my baby to the room."

"When my baby was 8 months old, she kept practicing turning over," Shen recalled. "Thanks to the toys over the diaper changing table and the cute images on the ceiling of a baby care room in downtown Xujiahui's ONE ITC Mall, it was easy for me to change the diapers."

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

In February, the Shanghai Health Commission mandated babycare spaces at shopping malls and cultural and sporting venues where parents and newborns frequent. It also has room for guidance.

I also discovered that the electronic map of Shanghai nursing rooms on the Suishenban app, the city government's public service platform, still had numerous vacant places.



Implementing the commission's stated objectives is challenging in the absence of laws and regulations with penalties like fines, accountability, and rectification, according to Xu.

Nursing rooms and other babycare facilities are available at some venues for babies under 2. Here are part of them.

Guangfulin Relics Park 广富林遗址公园

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

Although the park's exhibition halls (including the underwater museum) do not welcome baby strollers, the outside area is baby-friendly and has wheelchair access and a children's park.

A restaurant in the park provides baby highchairs, baby utensils and diaper-changing tables.

Opening hours: 9am-5pm

Address: 3260 Guangfulin Road, Songjiang District 松江区广富林路3260号

Admission: Free (the entrance fee for four exhibition halls is 70 yuan)

Facilities & services available: baby stroller-friendly, babycare room, baby highchairs in scenic spot restaurant

How to get there: Take Metro Line 9 to Songjiang University Town Station. Transfer to Songjiang Bus No. 24 (barrier-free bus) and get off at Guangfulin Road Longyuan Road Stop.

Qibao Old Town 七宝古镇

Imaginechina

Small bridges and flowing water are typical Jiangnan (regions south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) watertown scenes. But I often feel helpless when I have to cross the river with bags, a baby stroller and my daughter.

Qibao Old Town has two modern bridges with no steps, making wheelchairs and baby carriages more accessible. Although this ancient town is small, it provides adequate space for a baby to explore the traditional Chinese landscape.

Opening hours: 24 hours (time for its exhibition halls: 9am-6pm)

Address: Qingnian Road by Hengli Road, Minhang District 闵行区青年路与横沥路路口

Admission: Free (Tickets are required for exhibition halls)

Facilities & services available: baby stroller-friendly, babycare room, baby highchairs in scenic spot restaurant

How to get there: Metro Line 9 Qibao Station

Rabor Nova 云堡未来市

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

It is a new art and culture attraction that opened in 2019 and features a variety of art galleries, reading rooms and entertainment venues.

When I went there with my daughter in August, I met three families with little children.

"For adults, this place is small. However, if you crouch down and look at the place through a child's eyes, you will find many interesting things, such as stones of various shapes," a visitor surnamed Dai said.

Opening hours: 24 hours (time for its exhibition halls: 9am-5pm or 6pm)

Address: 885 Wangjiashe Road, Dongjing Town, Songjiang District 松江区洞泾镇王家厍路885号

Admission: Free (tickets are required for different exhibitions)

Facilities & services available: baby stroller-friendly, babycare room, baby highchairs in scenic spot restaurant

How to get there: Metro Line 9 Dongjing Station

Shanghai Powerlong Museum 上海宝龙美术馆位

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

The museum has 10n galleries with various themed exhibitions that vary on a regular basis. Some are appropriate for children.

In July, I took my daughter to see a Florentijn Hofman exhibition, "Celebrate Together!" She was fascinated with the animal-shaped artwork made of balloons and also used colorful paper and playdough to experiment with art.

The exhibition ended last month, but there are other exhibits for children, such as the Hello Kitty-themed exhibition celebrating the cartoon character's 50th anniversary. The exhibition is underway until January 28 next year.

Opening hours: Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm (closed on Mondays, except for holidays)

Address: 3055 Caobao Road, Minhang District 闵行区漕宝路3055弄

Admission: Different ticket fees for different exhibitions

Facilities & services available: baby stroller-friendly, babycare room, baby highchairs in scenic spot restaurant

How to get there: Metro Line 9 to Qibao Station

Guangfulin Country Park 广富林郊野公园

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

Many activities are offered in the park, such as horseback riding, bicycle riding, fishing and kite flying. Adults and children can pick fruits and vegetables such as winter jujube, cherries and strawberries. Camping and picnicking on the lawn or in the woods are other viable options.

Opening hours: 8am-6pm

Address: 3488 Chenta Road, Songjiang District 松江区辰塔路3488号

Admission: Free

Facilities & services available: baby stroller-friendly, babycare room

How to get there: Take Metro Line 9 to Songjiang University Town Station. Transfer to Songjiang Bus No. 24 (barrier-free bus) and get off at Guangfulin Road Longyuan Road Stop.

Shanghai Blooming Garden 花开海上生态园

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

The 82-hectare park is a great place to admire flowers and plants throughout the year, like cherry blossoms in spring, lotus flowers in summer, red maples in autumn and plum blossoms in winter.

Opening hours: 8am-5pm

Address: No. 6060, Xiujing, Daijing Village, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District 金山区朱泾镇待泾村秀泾6060号

Admission: 30 yuan (free for children younger than 6 years old or under 1.3 meters tall)

Facilities & services available: baby stroller-friendly, babycare room, baby highchairs in scenic spot restaurant



How to get there: There's no Metro station nearby and buses may not be barrier-free. Better drive or take a taxi.