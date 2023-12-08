China-EU relations demand 'threefold approach' in new era

The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the European Union has been in place for two decades, enduring the challenges of a volatile global landscape.

Now, standing at the threshold of a new era, both sides seek a fresh upgrade and transformation anchored in an innovative "threefold approach."

First and foremost, the foundation of China-EU relations should be built upon accurate mutual understanding.

China has consistently regarded Europe as a crucial strategic partner. French enterprises were among the first foreign businesses to enter the Chinese market following China's reform and opening-up policies.

Fu Cong, Chinese ambassador to the EU, said that China-EU relations are built on a foundation of solid public opinion, extensive common interests, and similar strategic aspirations.

Over the years, China has steadfastly supported European integration and the EU's efforts toward "strategic autonomy," maintaining extensive communication and coordination with it in regional and international affairs.

It is essential for the EU to recognize that China's development has brought peace, cooperation, and prosperity both domestically and internationally.

China remains committed to enhancing convergence with other countries, injecting new momentum and opportunities into the world through its dynamic development.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping put it, "a just cause should be pursued for the common good."

As the world's largest developing country, China consistently upholds a global perspective and sticks to the Chinese path to modernization.

China has benefited the world based on its own development, sharing its opportunities with others. Thus, it has made a positive contribution to global peace and development.

Secondly, the relationship between China and the EU should be based on a correct perspective, avoiding a narrow-minded "zero-sum game" mindset that usually favors single industrial or personal interest.

Instead, a holistic approach should be adopted to promote the overall development of China-EU relations from the perspective of humanity as a whole.

The EU itself is a modern entity with a global vision and aspirations. Functioning as a normative power, the EU provides rules and standards for global governance in areas such as climate change, environmental management, and economic and trade cooperation. The EU inherently carries a sense of "mission" in addressing global challenges.

In the new era, facing a series of global challenges such as climate change, food crises, geopolitical tensions, and digital technology governance, European leaders often emphasize, "unity is strength."

Progress in advancing industrial upgrading, green development, environmental protection, and global peace and development can only be realized through mutual understanding, mutual respect, and solidarity between China and Europe. Collaborative efforts should be made toward the common goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Finally, a solid public opinion basis should be cultivated as the root of China-EU relations. Both sides boast rich histories and profound cultural heritages. While the Chinese people appreciate European literature, art, and architecture, Europeans have a strong interest in the culture of China.

China's recent visa-free policies for multiple EU countries' citizens mark a new step in fostering closer ties between people of both sides, a testament to China's sincerity and goodwill.

"Amity between people holds the key to sound relations between states," Xi has said in many speeches.

With the increasing convenience for businesspeople, scholars, scientists, tourists, and students to travel between China and Europe, the bedrock of public opinion between the two is bound to strengthen.

The evolving dynamics of China-EU relations demand a much-needed boost using the "threefold approach," so that the China-EU partnership can address the "changes on a scale unseen in a century" in the new era, navigate the complexities of the modern world, and contribute to global stability, prosperity, and the well-being of people on both sides and the world at large.