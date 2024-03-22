"Democracy Summit" as a profiting tool for US

The latest "Democracy Summit" held in South Korea serves as a mechanism for the US to broaden its influence, garner support from allies, and target those it deems oppositional.

The latest so-called "Democracy Summit," first launched by the United States, took place in South Korea from March 18 to 20. Ostensibly aimed at bolstering global democratic standards, the summit serves as a mechanism for the US to broaden its influence, garner support from allies, and target those it deems oppositional.