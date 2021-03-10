News / Sport

New relay race marking CPC centenary to be launched

A new relay race, with Shanghai's shikumen neighborhoods along its route, will be held next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.
Ti Gong

The route map of the The 2021 “Road to Revival” Relay to be held on April 11.

A new relay race, with its route linking the shikumen neighborhoods of downtown Shanghai with the South Lake of Jiaxing City in neighboring Zhejiang Province, will be held next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

The 2021 “Road to Revival” Relay will feature 100 teams, each consisting of eight runners. The 132.8-kilometer route starts from the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Huangpu District, going through districts of Xuhui, Minhang, Songjiang and Qingpu before reaching the South Lake.

The route is divided into eight sections with the distance of each section ranging from 10.6km to 22.1km. Each runner covers one section for every team. Those covering the latter sections can apply for shuttle bus service to reach their starting points in advance.

The race starts at 7:30am on April 11. For the sake of safety and convenience, all the 100 runners assigned for the second section of the route will start their race together at 7:45am from Huayu Middle School in Xuhui – no matter what time their first baton teammates arrive. Then, all runners covering the third section will start their race together at 8am from Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang.

The 15-minute interval carries on and runners of the last section will start their race together at 10am. All participants are expected to reach the destination by 11am. The timing of each runner will be collected to calculate the winning team.

The event is jointly organized by the Shanghai Sports Bureau, the Zhejiang Sports Bureau and Shanghai Donghao Lansheng Event Management Co, which is the organizer of the annual Shanghai International Marathon.

According to event rules, the second and the seventh sections of the route shall be covered by women runners. Team leaders can log onto www.xinhuoyichuan.com or the Shanghai International Marathon’s official app for registration from March 11 to 19. There is no entry fee but each participant is required to hand in 100 yuan (US$15) as deposit.

Water and food supply stations will be arranged every four kilometers along the route. All runners and front-tier staff of the event are required to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus within 72 hours before the event.

New relay race marking CPC centenary to be launched
Ti Gong

The publicity poster for the new relay.

New relay race marking CPC centenary to be launched
Ti Gong

The medals that will be awarded.

