China releases national standard for elderly home care

  22:58 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
By the end of 2022, China's population aged 60 and above had reached 280 million.
China has released a national standard for at-home care services for the elderly, the first of its kind, in response to an urgent need to improve the country's elderly care service system and optimize seniors' life quality.

By the end of 2022, China's population aged 60 and above had reached 280 million. Most senior citizens prefer home care, prompting a massive demand for elderly care services provided at home.

The national standard, based on local experiences and achievements in this regard, clarifies the basic conditions that service providers should meet and the basic requirements for such services, according to a press conference held by the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Friday.

The standard specifies seven at-home care services for the elderly, including basic care, health management, spiritual consolation, and renovating the living environment at home for the convenience of seniors, among others.

It also lists necessary procedures for providing elderly care services at home and sets requirements for evaluation and feedback.

The release of the national standard will help the at-home care services win more recognition from the elderly, thus boosting the consumption confidence and willingness, and on the other hand, strengthen the management of the services, said Zhen Bingliang, an official with the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
