Orienteering Challenge race held in Shanghai

The 2021 China Coordinates City Orienteering Challenge Shanghai race was held over the weekend after it was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ti Gong

Nearly 5,000 participants in over 900 teams started their challenge on Saturday morning in Xuhui, Jing'an and Yangpu districts.



Of the nine routes this year, two were "red-themed" routes – this year being the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Challengers had to cover historical sites like the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial and the Shanghai Museum of Public Security to complete their tasks.

To welcome Children's Day (on June 1), organizers also designed a route for family participants, arranging interactive games to enhance the bond between parents and their children.

The routes covered most landmarks as well as interesting lanes around the city. According to organizers, the age of this year's participants ranged from seven to 60 years, proving the popularity of the annual event.



Ti Gong