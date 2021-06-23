Sun Yang's ban cut to 4 years and 3 months
08:29 UTC+8, 2021-06-23
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's previous eight-year ban has been cut to four years and three months, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Tuesday.
CAS said the 51-month ban started on February 28, 2020.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
