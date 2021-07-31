News / Sport

China's Lu wins women's windsurfer RS:X at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua
  18:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-31
China's Lu Yunxiu claimed the women's windsurfer RS:X gold at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour after the medal race here on Saturday.
Xinhua
  18:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-31

Despite a third-place finish that got Lu six points, the 24-year-old emerged winner of the 13 races with 36 net points.

Charline Picon of France and Emma Wilson of Britain tied at 38 net points, and Picon took silver thanks to a top finish over Wilson in the medal race.

Lu's gold was the third Olympic gold medal for China in sailing, after Yin Jian won the women's RS:X in 2008 and Xu Lijia won the women's laser radial in 2012.

Lu said after the race:"It's the team that won, this medal is for our teamwork. The medal race was tough, not only that we didn't have much wind, but also the struggle in myself, within me, about whether I could overcome and believe in myself that I could win."

On the future prospects of Chinese sailing, Lu said:"I believe this medal is also just the start for windsurfing in China, there will be more medals. We already have many remarkable windsurfers in China, and this medal will inspire more people to take up the sport. We also have many local and national windsurfing competitions in China."

Picon won her second Olympic medal, after winning gold in this event in Rio in 2016.

"I was happy, but I wanted to see what position the Chinese windsurfer (gold medallist Lu Yunxiu) was in. I'm very happy and proud about this medal race. I did the best race I could. I raced a very solid race. I wanted to finish like that, and the colour of the medal is perfect. It's my second medal."

Emma Wilson gave Britain its second medal in the women's or men's RS:X, following Bryony Shaw who claimed bronze in the women's RS:X event in 2008.

"Of course you want to win a gold medal, but I have many more years to come. I hope I'll be back," said Wilson. "I've come fourth so many times, it means so much to get a place on the podium."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
