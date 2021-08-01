Chinese diver Shi wins women's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics

Chinese diver Shi Tingmao won the women's 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday, claiming her second gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning Olympic champion had a convincing lead from the first round, finishing with 383.50 points, 34.75 points ahead of her compatriot Wang Han who finished second.

It is Shi's fourth Olympic gold medal after the women's synchronised 3m springboard win at Tokyo 2020 with Wang days before, and two from the same events five years ago at Rio 2016.

The gold must mean so much to Shi, as she cried after the final dive.

"I was nearly going to give up because of the postponement of the Games. I even feared to go to the training ground. Now, I am grateful for my faith, and stick to it," said Shi.

Shi became the oldest Olympic gold medallist in the women's 3m springboard event at 29 years and 335 days.

Shi said:"Age is not a problem. It depends on how eager you are for the gold. I want the gold, and I made it. I am going to get some good sleep."

"It feels good to finish all my events today. Paris 2024? If China needs me. We will see," said Wang Han.

China won its ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's 3m springboard.

Krysta Palmer of the United States bagged the bronze with 343.75 points.