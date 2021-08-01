News / Nation

China calls for communication on supervision of Chinese firms seeking listings in US

The US and Chinese regulators should enhance communication on the supervision of China concept stocks and work out proper solutions, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Sunday.

These efforts, in the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, should help create positive expectations for policies and foster a sound institutional environment for the market, said the CSRC.

A CSRC spokesperson made the remarks when commenting on the recent statement of the US Securities and Exchange Commission requiring Chinese companies seeking listings in the United States to disclose more information.

It is an inevitable choice to strengthen regulatory cooperation between the Chinese and US capital markets, both important markets in the world and increasingly interconnected, the spokesperson noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
