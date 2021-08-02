Singapore to face China in Olympic table tennis women's team quarters

Singapore women's table tennis team, led by singles semifinalist Yu Mengyu and former Olympic bronze medalist Feng Tianwei, nailed down a 3-0 victory over France on Monday.

The 31-year-old Yu, who was beaten by eventual champion Chen Meng of China before losing the bronze medal match to local favorite Mima Ito four days ago, scored twice for Singapore.

She partnered with 25-year-old Lin Ye to beat French pair Stephanie Loeuillette and Yuan Jianan 11-6, 11-5, 13-11, before overcoming 36-year-old Yuan 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the third game.

Feng, 34, played the second game and came back from two sets down to rally past Prithika Pavade in a full five sets, 8-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

In the other women's team first round match played early on Monday, South Korea beat Poland 3-0 to advance, where they will meet Germany. Shin Yu-bin, just 17, scored two points.

In the men's draw, Sweden, the bronze medalists in the 2018 World Team Championships on home soil in Halmstad, saw off the United States 3-1, while Japan made short work of Australia to complete the last eight.