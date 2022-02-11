Finnish skier Iivo Niskanen wins men's 15km classic

Finland's Iivo Niskanen won the gold in the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022 on Friday.

Niskanen crossed the finish line in 37:54.8. Russian Olympic Committee athlete Alexander Bolshunov secured the silver, 23.2 seconds behind, and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway held on for the bronze, 37.5 seconds behind the Finn.

It was Niskanen's second Olympic medal at Beijing 2022, after a bronze in the men's skiathlon on February 6.

The 30-year-old made his Olympic debut at Sochi 2014, where he won gold in the team sprint with Sami Jauhojarvi.

At his second Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, he won his second gold in the men's 50km, becoming the fourth Finn to triumph over this distance at the Olympic Winter Games.