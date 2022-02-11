News / Sport

Finnish skier Iivo Niskanen wins men's 15km classic

Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0
Finland's Iivo Niskanen won the gold in the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022 on Friday.
Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0

Finland's Iivo Niskanen won the gold in the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022 on Friday.

Niskanen crossed the finish line in 37:54.8. Russian Olympic Committee athlete Alexander Bolshunov secured the silver, 23.2 seconds behind, and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway held on for the bronze, 37.5 seconds behind the Finn.

It was Niskanen's second Olympic medal at Beijing 2022, after a bronze in the men's skiathlon on February 6.

The 30-year-old made his Olympic debut at Sochi 2014, where he won gold in the team sprint with Sami Jauhojarvi.

At his second Winter Games at PyeongChang 2018, he won his second gold in the men's 50km, becoming the fourth Finn to triumph over this distance at the Olympic Winter Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     