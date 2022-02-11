Former Hangzhou Party chief arrested for suspected bribe-taking

Zhou Jiangyong, a former senior official in east China's Zhejiang Province, has been arrested for suspected bribe-taking.

Zhou Jiangyong, a former senior official in east China's Zhejiang Province, has been arrested for suspected bribe-taking, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Zhou was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC municipal committee of Hangzhou, Zhejiang's capital city.

Zhou's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.