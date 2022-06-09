Olympic champions lead China diving team for FINA worlds in Budapest

Three-time Olympic champion Cao Yuan and young sensation Quan Hongchan will lead the Chinese diving team to compete in the FINA 2022 World Swimming Championships.

Six Olympic champions are recruited into the 17-member squad, including Cao Yuan who collected titles at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Ren Qian, women's 10m platform gold medalist in 2016 Rio Olympics, Quan Hongchan, winner of women's 10m platform in Tokyo Olympics and synchro champions Wang Zongyuan, Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi.

It is a mixed team of veterans and rookies as the eldest diver is the 28-year-old Yang Jian, runner-up in the men's 10m platform in Tokyo Olympic Games, while the youngest one is Quan at 15.

China swept 12 golds out of 13 on offer in the 2019 FINA worlds in Gwangju, South Korea.

According to FINA statistics, China have won 95 gold and 175 medals in total from the previous worlds while the rest 56 gold went to other countries. Russia and the USA team came in second and third places in the medal tables with 13 titles apiece.

Following is the squad of the Chinese diving team:

Men: Wang Zongyuan, Zheng Jiuyuan, Cao Yuan, Yang Jian, Yang Hao, Lian Junjie, Zhu Zifeng, Duan Yu, Bai Yuming;

Women: Li Yajie, Lin Shan, Chang Yani, Chen Yiwen, Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Zhang Jiaqi, Ren Qian.