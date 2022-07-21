News / Sport

Top seed Ma long crashes out of WTT Champions in Budapest

  09:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-21
Top seed Ma Long crashed out of the World Table Tennis Champions held in Budapest on Wednesday and failed to advance into the quarterfinals.
AFP

China's Ma Long competes against Germany's Patrick Franziska (not in picture) during a men's single match of the World Table Tennis Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 20, 2022.

Ma Long lost 3-2 to Germany's Patrick Franziska, while fellow Chinese players all notched up victories as second seed Liang Jingkun swept Sweden's Kristian Karlsson 3-0 and Lin Gaoyuan also swept German veteran Timo Bol 3-0.

In women's singles, top seed Chen Meng defeated Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska 3-1, Wang Manyu defeated Austria's Sofia Polcanova 3-1, Wang Yidi defeated teammate Chen Xingtong 3-1 and Sun Yingsha swept Portugal's Fu Yu 3-0 to advance into the quarterfinals.

The men's and women's singles quarterfinals of the WTT Champions will be held on Thursday.

