News / World

UK inflation strikes new 40-year high in June

Reuters
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-07-20       0
Annual consumer price inflation rose in June to 9.4 percent, the highest since February 1982, up from May's 9.1 percent.
Reuters
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-07-20       0
UK inflation strikes new 40-year high in June
Reuters

An employee arranges produce inside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Richmond, west London, on June 27.

Surging petrol and food prices last month pushed British inflation to its highest rate in 40 years, according to official figures that bolstered the chances of a rare half percentage-point Bank of England interest rate hike next month.

The Office for National Statistics said annual consumer price inflation rose in June to 9.4 percent, the highest since February 1982, up from May's 9.1 percent and above the 9.3 percent consensus in a Reuters poll of economists.

The latest increase means Britain had the highest rate of inflation in June among the Group of Seven advanced economies, although many smaller European Union countries are seeing even faster growth in prices.

Wednesday's data bolstered bets that the BoE will opt for a 50-basis point rate hike next month.

Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday said that scale of increase in borrowing costs – unseen in Britain in a quarter of a century – was on the table but not "locked in".

The BoE has raised borrowing costs five times since December as it tries to stop the surge in inflation from becoming embedded in Britain's economy, and it is expected to increase them again on August 4 after its next monetary policy meeting.

The ONS pointed to a 42 percent year-on-year rise in petrol prices and an almost 10 percent increase in food prices as the primary drivers of inflation last month.

"Soaring inflation means that momentum for a half-point interest rate rise in August is growing," Suren Thiru, economics director of accountancy trade body ICAEW, said.

"However, tightening monetary policy too aggressively increases the risk of recession and will do little to address the global factors driving this inflationary surge."

Investors now see an almost 100 percent chance of the BoE raising the Bank Rate to 1.75 percent from 1.25 percent next month. It said in June that it was ready to act "forcefully" if needed.

The cost-of-living crunch has triggered a wave of industrial action by trade unions and been hotly debated among the three remaining candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Two are promising immediate tax cuts, something the other contender, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, says risks fuelling inflation further.

The ONS said core inflation in June fell to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent in May, in line with the Reuters poll median forecast, which could reassure BoE rate-setters who might be reluctant to hike rates more aggressively.

But there were signs of further inflation pressure ahead.

Prices paid by factories for materials and energy – a key determinant of prices later paid by consumers in shops – were 24.0 percent higher in June than a year earlier, the biggest increase since these records began in 1985, the ONS said.

Prices charged by factories jumped by 16.5 percent, the most since September 1977.

In response to the data, Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi said Britain was not alone in facing runaway inflation and the government was joining forces with the BoE to tackle the problem.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     