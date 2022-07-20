COVID-19

Mandatory PCR tests for Shanghai residents extended until August 31

The mandatory weekly nucleic acid tests for Shanghai residents will be extended until the end of August, the city's COVID-19 prevention authority announced on Wednesday.
The mandatory weekly nucleic acid tests for Shanghai residents will be extended until the end of August, the city's COVID-19 prevention authority announced on Wednesday.

Citizens are now subject to at least one nucleic acid test every week. Otherwise their health code will turn yellow, preventing them from taking public transport or entering any public areas.

The free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) service at the city's various regular testing sites will now be extended for another month to August 31, said Liu Ping, the official in charge of local PCR screening.

Those with a yellow health code are only allowed to enter or leave their communities, go to PCR test sites or hospitals. They are also required to stay at home unless it is necessary to go out, reduce contact with others and avoid going to crowded public places. They must take legal responsibility if they cause the spread of the coronavirus.

Their health code will return to green within 24 hours after they take a PCR test, Liu added.

Local districts are required to offer convenience in PCR test services for patients confined to bed, seniors with difficulty in moving, the physically challenged, infants and other special groups.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
