﻿
News / Sport

Medvedev cruises into Adelaide semis ahead of Australian Open

Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Former world number one Daniil Medvedev has maintained his perfect start to 2023 on the court by advancing to the semifinals of the Adelaide International.
Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev has maintained his perfect start to 2023 on the court by advancing to the semifinals of the Adelaide International.

Medvedev, currently ranked seventh, was at his clinical best in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of compatriot Karen Khachanov on Friday afternoon.

The Russian pair were tied at 3-3 in the first set before Medvedev won 12 of 15 points and broke twice to seize the ascendency.

It means Medvedev will play the winner of Friday night's match between top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Denis Shapovalov from Canada in Saturday's semifinal.

Speaking after the match, Medvedev said he could not compare his form this year to the lead-up to the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open where he was beaten in the final.

"I remember for sure I played well last year and I'm playing well right now and that's, to be honest, all that matters," he said.

"In order to win a Slam or be in the final you have to be at your best for seven matches."

In the other men's semifinal, Sebastian Korda of the United States will play Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan after they beat Jannik Sinner from Italy and local hope Alexei Popyrin.

Popyrin took a 3-1 lead in each of the first two sets but was ultimately beaten in two hours and 43 minutes.

Earlier, women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus became the first player through to the semifinals with a straight sets win over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

"I think because I'm staying really calm and I feel like I'm at home here that's why I play really well," Sabalenka said.

"I haven't dropped a set yet. Hopefully, I'll keep going like that."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     