Medvedev cruises into Adelaide semis ahead of Australian Open

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev has maintained his perfect start to 2023 on the court by advancing to the semifinals of the Adelaide International.

Medvedev, currently ranked seventh, was at his clinical best in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of compatriot Karen Khachanov on Friday afternoon.

The Russian pair were tied at 3-3 in the first set before Medvedev won 12 of 15 points and broke twice to seize the ascendency.

It means Medvedev will play the winner of Friday night's match between top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Denis Shapovalov from Canada in Saturday's semifinal.

Speaking after the match, Medvedev said he could not compare his form this year to the lead-up to the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open where he was beaten in the final.

"I remember for sure I played well last year and I'm playing well right now and that's, to be honest, all that matters," he said.

"In order to win a Slam or be in the final you have to be at your best for seven matches."

In the other men's semifinal, Sebastian Korda of the United States will play Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan after they beat Jannik Sinner from Italy and local hope Alexei Popyrin.

Popyrin took a 3-1 lead in each of the first two sets but was ultimately beaten in two hours and 43 minutes.

Earlier, women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus became the first player through to the semifinals with a straight sets win over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

"I think because I'm staying really calm and I feel like I'm at home here that's why I play really well," Sabalenka said.

"I haven't dropped a set yet. Hopefully, I'll keep going like that."